Rumor Killer On Adam Copeland Possibly Facing John Cena In His Final Match

Since WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena announced his “The Last Time Is Now Tournament,” a 16-man competition where the winner will earn a chance to face the 17-time World Champion in his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C., fans have speculated about a potential return of former WWE star Adam Copeland (Edge) to challenge Cena. However, Copeland is currently under contract with AEW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, there have been “no conversations, and no conversations about conversations” regarding Copeland appearing in WWE.

Sapp emphasized that this matter has not been discussed beyond the fact that he is under contract with AEW, and Tony Khan would likely not allow such an appearance to occur.

As it stands, there is no possibility of the match happening.

The Last Time Is Now tournament began on RAW, with Sheamus and Rusev moving on to the next round.