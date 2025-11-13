Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Stephanie Vaquer At WrestleMania 42

According to BodySlam+, WWE is beginning to discuss creative plans for WrestleMania 42, including potential opponents for Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Sources indicate that both Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch have been mentioned as possible challengers for Vaquer. However, these discussions are preliminary, as WrestleMania is still several months away, scheduled for April.

This event will mark Vaquer’s first WrestleMania, having signed with WWE in July of the previous year.

Currently, Lynch holds the title of WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, while Ripley has made her return on RAW and is preparing for the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Vaquer is also entering a feud with Nikki Bella, following Bella’s recent turn against her on Monday night.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2026, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two-night event will be broadcast live on the ESPN App.