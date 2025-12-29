Piper Niven’s Wrestling Future In Doubt After Serious Neck Injury

Concerns have been raised regarding the in-ring future of Piper Niven, following reports of a serious neck injury that has kept her sidelined for several months.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, host Bryan Alvarez discussed the growing dangers of neck injuries in modern professional wrestling and cited Niven as a troubling example. Alvarez noted that Niven has been out of action since August and suggested that the injury could potentially be career-ending.

“I mean, there’s been a lot of talk that this one’s a career ender,” Alvarez said. “It is her neck, and it’s the same deal, you know, it was wear and tear, and took a bump, and that was it”.

Niven herself recently addressed the seriousness of her condition while responding to a viral post from William Regal, offering a sobering reflection on how fragile a wrestler’s health can be.

“The line between I feel fine and I just want to feel okay again is horrifically thin,” Niven wrote. “You have zero idea how close you are to teetering on the edge of it. Please take heed, my darlings”.

The conversation surrounding Niven emerged as part of a wider industry debate following a dangerous spot at AEW Worlds End, where Kyle Fletcher landed on his head after taking a move from Jon Moxley. The incident drew criticism from several veterans, including Regal, who cautioned younger talent about the long-term consequences of taking high-risk bumps.

Alvarez also referenced Ivar, noting that while the WWE star underwent neck surgery, he continues to suffer from permanent nerve damage in his hands — further underscoring the lasting and potentially life-altering impact of spinal injuries in professional wrestling.

As Niven continues her recovery, there is currently no official timetable for her return, and her situation serves as another stark reminder of the physical toll the profession can exact.