Kevin Nash Criticizes CM Punk Ahead Of World Title Match With Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is set to challenge CM Punk for the world championship on the January 5, 2025 edition of Monday Night Raw, and one WWE legend believes the outcome should be decisive.

Speaking on his podcast, Kevin Nash shared blunt criticism of Punk’s in-ring performance following the December 22 episode of Raw, where Punk competed in the main event tag team match.

“I watched Punk in the main event of that match last Monday [the tag team match]. Number one, if you’re the heavyweight champion of WWE and you wrestle in a t-shirt — ouch.

Number two, his punches looked really slow. He looks slow. I think it’s time for him. I think he’s done. I think Bron should beat him.”

Nash’s comments reflect growing debate surrounding Punk’s physical condition and role at the top of the card, particularly as WWE continues to position Breakker as one of its next franchise-level stars. The upcoming title match places Punk opposite one of the most explosive and physically dominant competitors on the roster — a test that could signal a major shift in WWE’s championship landscape.

With Raw’s January 5 episode carrying added significance as the brand heads deeper into the new year, all eyes will be on whether Punk can silence critics — or whether Breakker delivers the statement victory Nash believes is overdue.