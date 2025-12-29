Backstage Update On Penta’s Injury Status

There is growing optimism within WWE regarding the recovery status of Penta, who has been sidelined for more than a month due to injury.

Penta last competed on the November 24 episode of Monday Night Raw, where he faced Solo Sikoa in the Last Time Is Now tournament. During the match, Penta suffered a shoulder injury that forced him out of action.

Since then, the former champion has been undergoing rehabilitation with the goal of returning as soon as medically possible. According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, there is internal confidence that his comeback could happen sooner rather than later.

“WWE are hopeful that Penta is ready to return for the 2026 Royal Rumble,” the report states.

The report also pointed to Penta’s recent outside appearance as an encouraging sign of his progress. On December 20, Penta appeared at AAA Guerra de Titanes, taking part in a limited physical capacity. According to Bodyslam.net sources, that appearance would not have been approved without confidence in his recovery.

“The company wouldn’t have had Penta get involved in any physical capacity at AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 20th if they were not hopeful that he would be returning to action sooner rather than later.”

The Royal Rumble 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. If cleared in time, Penta could factor into the 30-man Royal Rumble match, marking a major return as WWE officially kicks off the road to WrestleMania.