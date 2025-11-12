Backstage Update On Kamille’s AEW Status

Dave Meltzer addressed a question on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio regarding AEW star and former NWA Women’s World Champion, Kamille. She has not appeared on AEW television since November 2024, when she was written off after being attacked by a mystery assailant.

The inquiry was whether Kamille would return to AEW now that she has finished filming the reboot of the American Gladiators reality competition series, in which she appears as one of the new “Gladiators,” alongside AEW’s Wardlow.

Meltzer stated that he does not expect her to return to AEW, noting that she did not perform well during her time there, and if she had, she likely would have stayed longer. Bryan Alvarez echoed this sentiment, expressing that he does not expect Kamille to make a comeback in AEW either.

Kamille also appeared in the wrestling-themed movie *Queen of the Ring*, portraying June Byers opposite Emily Bett Rickards, who played Mildred Burke.

She signed with AEW earlier last year and made her debut during the Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite in July, where she allied with Mercedes Moné.