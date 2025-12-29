MJF’s Wife Alicia Atout Reacts To His AEW World Title Win At Worlds End

As previously reported, MJF won the AEW World Title in the main event of Saturday night’s Worlds End pay-per-view by defeating Samoa Joe, “Hangman” Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland in a four-way match, making him a two-time champion.

Alicia Atout, MJF’s wife and a current AEW backstage interviewer, recently took to her official Twitter (X) account to comment on her husband’s significant title win and shared a photo of the two of them.

Atout wrote, “I am beyond proud of you, Maxwell. Any lane you step into, you dominate — effortlessly. It never gets old watching you win, whether in the ring or in life together as my husband. Now let’s bring that gold back to Long Island and celebrate you the way a true champion deserves. And maybe you’ll finally let me hold the title??? 👀✨💋💛 @The_MJF”

Atout and MJF got married in September.