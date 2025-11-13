Edris Enofe Moved To The Alumni Section Of WWE’s Official Website

As reported by PWMania.com, former WWE star Edris Enofe recently announced his departure from NXT after several years with the company. In late September, Enofe shared that he had made the decision to leave.

His exit from WWE has now been confirmed, as his profile has been moved to the Alumni section of the WWE website.

During his time in WWE, Enofe primarily competed in a tag team with Malik Blade. His last match in WWE took place at an NXT house show in late July, and his final televised appearance was during the July 18 episode of WWE EVOLVE.