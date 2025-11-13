Chavo Guerrero Reveals He Has Re-Signed With WWE

Pro wrestling legend Chavo Guerrero spoke with Bill Apter about his re-signing with WWE and his plans to assist the company with its Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide shows.

Guerrero said, “Yeah, I just re-signed with WWE. I’m helping out with their AAA shows and putting things together. I’m back with them.”

On AAA now being under WWE’s umbrella and how he believes the stocks of the lucha libre company will skyrocket:

“Just to see AAA under that WWE umbrella is pretty awesome. I see such big things coming for this show. You know, it’s one thing that we want to keep the tradition of Lucha Libre and keep what makes Lucha so amazing, and then you do that with the WWE marketing and just the WWE styles, and I think the sky is the limit. I think the show is gonna skyrocket and give fans even better wrestling.”

After months of speculation regarding Guerrero’s status with the company, he was seen in the crowd during the WWE × AAA Worlds Collide event this past June. Subsequently, Fightful reported that Chavo had informed several sources that he was back with the company.

