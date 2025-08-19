Sol Ruca Comments On WWE Speed’s Status

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca has addressed the uncertainty surrounding the WWE Speed brand and its championship, admitting that even she doesn’t “have an answer” regarding its future.

Speaking with Ten Count Media, Ruca, who was also the reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion when the show stopped airing, made it clear she still considers herself a double champion.

Ruca said, “I’m definitely still a double champion. I am, you know, the Speed Champion and the North American Champion. I know there’s a little confusion about what’s going on. I honestly don’t really have an answer either. But until they tell me I’m no longer a double champion, I am still a double champion.”

WWE Speed, which aired weekly on X/Twitter with matches contested under a five-minute time limit, has not released a new episode since July 9. WWE has yet to officially comment on the show’s status, and the brand appears to be on an indefinite hiatus.

Ruca noted that WWE may be weighing its options for the championship’s direction. “Maybe we’ll start doing stuff on NXT with it,” she suggested. “I think there was a little bit of leeway, and now I think we’re just trying to figure out what we want to do with it. But, I mean, as of now, I’m still technically a double champion. So I’m not complaining.”

The full interview with Sol Ruca is available now below.