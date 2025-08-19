Backstage News On AEW’s Original Plans For Adam Copeland And Christian Cage

AEW stars Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are teaming up for the first time in years at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

They will be facing Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian in a tag team match. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, this match was initially intended to have championship implications.

Meltzer mentioned that the original plan was for Copeland and Cage to win, setting them up for a title match in the future.

However, it was also noted that having Copeland and Cage compete in a tag team title match may no longer be the current plan, making this bout a significant opportunity for Sabian and Wayne.