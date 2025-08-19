Karrion Kross And Scarlett’s First Match Following WWE Exit Revealed

Former WWE stars Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, known to WWE fans as Karrion Kross and Scarlett, have announced their first official in-ring booking since departing WWE earlier this month. The duo is set to appear for WrestlePro on Saturday, September 21st.

In an announcement shared on WrestlePro’s official Facebook page, it was confirmed that Kross will be competing at the event. His opponent has not yet been revealed. Scarlett Bordeaux is also scheduled to appear alongside him.

This match will mark Kross’ first confirmed in-ring bout since facing Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam on August 2.

Since becoming free agents, Kross has spoken in interviews about his recent WWE exit, including the breakdown in contract negotiations. Despite the split, he has been clear that his long-term goal is to eventually return to WWE.

In addition to the upcoming WrestlePro appearance, the pair previously announced the launch of the “Killer Smokeshow: Carnage Tour”, featuring multiple convention signings and fan appearances, which begins this weekend.