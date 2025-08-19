Aliyah On Life After WWE, Breaking Barriers, Her History-Making Moment

Former WWE star Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi) exclusively sat down with PWMania.com’s Andy London for Part 1 of an in-depth conversation about her wrestling journey and life after WWE.

In this installment, Aliyah reflected on her record-breaking 3.17-second victory in WWE, breaking cultural barriers as the first Arab woman to main event SmackDown, and her parents’ journey from doubt to support. She also shared insight into her long grind through NXT, and offered heartfelt advice for those still working their way through developmental.

Q: In January 2022, you captured the fastest victory in WWE history with a 3.17‑second pinfall. What was going through your mind in that moment? Did you ever expect to make history that way?

“You know, I was never at the forefront of the division. I wasn’t their main star, the one they were actively trying to highlight. So the fact that I did what I did and got the reaction I got? That just goes to show the crowd connected with me for what I represented. I was the one-of-one, and that’s powerful.

I’m incredibly grateful for that moment. It felt like a true testament to all the hard work the audience has seen me put in over the years. More than the victory or the record itself, it proved that despite a lack of wins, storyline setbacks, or where I was positioned on the card, I could still make the audience feel something real. That’s not easy these days, with everything feeling so similar and controlled. Just like my younger Gen Z sister would say “everything is the same, but in different fonts” her words not mine. But when the crowd reacts like that, it reminds me that authenticity, persistence, and being unapologetically yourself can resonate stronger than anything.”

Q: You also made history as the first Arab woman in a SmackDown main event. How does it feel to serve as a role model for Arab and Middle Eastern fans worldwide?

“Making history as the first Arab woman in WWE is incredibly powerful to me. Growing up, I loved watching TV and going to the movies, but I always noticed how rarely Arabs were represented. I always wanted to know why even as a little kid. Today, up-and-coming female wrestlers from similar backgrounds tell me they got into the sport because they saw me do it and knew it was possible. That’s incredibly meaningful if I can inspire others and help them the way past superstars inspired me, I know I’ve done my job right.”

Q: You’ve shared that your parents initially disapproved of your wrestling aspirations, but eventually became your biggest supporters. How did that journey shape your resolve and identity.

“My parents were initially concerned because they knew how our culture and ethnicity are often represented on TV and how we’re treated. They were scared for me at first and always questioned “OK but where is this going?” But once I was signed to WWE, they were genuinely happy for me. My dad was especially proud because his side of the family has been generational jockeys racing all over the Middle East. To him, it meant I was continuing the tradition of being an athlete on a grand scale, showing the world what I could do.”

Q: You were in NXT for six years before earning a main roster spot. What advice would you give to those grinding in developmental, or anyone pursuing a big dream against the odds?

“My biggest advice is to lock in. There’s a lot of noise and distraction, and you need the focus to rise above it. One tool that helped me tremendously was Jack Canfield’s The Success Principles. I read it almost every day while in NXT and still read it today. In a world full of distractions, it gave me a structure to focus and stay disciplined and I recommend it to anyone chasing a big dream.”

Q: After being released in September 2023, you’ve hinted that you’re ‘not done yet.’ What’s next for you in wrestling or beyond, and how are you channeling that transition creatively?

“I’ve always feel like my best is yet to come, which is why I know I’m not done yet. I’m still too athletic, talented, beautiful, and marketable to retire this young — it just doesn’t make any sense or feel right. Especially when I feel like I’m being pulled / engineered in different directions that don’t align with my goals.

Right now, I’m doing my best to stay true to myself. If I need to pivot strategically and meet people halfway, I’m more than willing. This journey has also shown me I can succeed in other areas and still connect with the audience. My first appearance outside WWE, I DJed — I’d never done it before — and I sold the place out. I had everyone on their feet singing & dancing and I didn’t even have to wrestle to have people show up or react. (And coming from someone who wasn’t spotlighted, wasn’t part of the big storylines, and had more losses than wins. Doesn’t that speak volumes to you guys?) That’s real power and influence. I’ve also competed in show jumping with my horse winning multiple ribbons and championships across all the top shows in Florida. The sky is truly the limit for me.”

Fans can follow Aliyah on Instagram @nhooph_alareebi and X (Twitter) @NhoophAl_Areebi

