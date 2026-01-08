As PROGRESS Wrestling moves into 2026, there’s a growing sense that the company is on the cusp of something special. Long regarded as the heartbeat of British independent wrestling, PROGRESS has spent recent years rebuilding its identity, refreshing its roster and re-establishing its reputation for blending world-class wrestling with character-driven storytelling. Now, with momentum firmly behind it, 2026 feels less like a continuation and more like a statement year.

At the centre of that optimism is a roster that feels both deep and diverse. PROGRESS has successfully struck a balance between homegrown UK talent, returning favourites and carefully selected international names, giving each Chapter a sense of unpredictability. That depth is crucial heading into a year that will be defined by championship rivalries, career-shaping opportunities and the company’s most important tournament returning in expanded form.

The PROGRESS World Championship picture alone promises drama throughout the year. Man Like DeReiss enters 2026 as the undisputed standard-bearer of the promotion. His rise has been organic, his connection with the crowd undeniable, and his championship reign already feels like one built around elevating the company rather than simply holding the belt. DeReiss represents the modern PROGRESS ethos: charismatic, authentic and unapologetically different. However, history has shown that PROGRESS thrives on disruption, and his reign is unlikely to go unchallenged for long, starting with a heel Cara Noir on January 25th at the hallowed Electric Ballroom.

Cara’s change in attitude and the crowds reception towards him makes this a very enticing match up, as at his best, many will struggle to beat the Black Swan. Do the good vibes carry on for Dereiss in 2026?

Stellar names like Spike Trivet and Michael Oku also loom large as potential challengers. Trivet is back in the mix and is even getting some cheers from the Ballroom faithful. As one of the longest reigning champions, he can not be ruled out of a massive comeback year.

Oku, meanwhile, brings an edge and credibility forged across multiple promotions, making him an ideal candidate to test DeReiss in matches that would resonate far beyond the Ballroom.

Elsewhere, the PROGRESS Women’s World Championship scene may be the most exciting it has ever been. Rayne Leverkusen heads into the year as champion with an aura of confidence and control, but the landscape around her is shifting. The women’s division now feels deeper, more competitive and more visible than at any point in the promotion’s history. With PROGRESS fully committing to giving its women’s roster equal spotlight, the title picture is less about dominance and more about survival. Any reign in 2026 will have to be earned night after night.

That sense of competition reaches its peak with the return of Super Strong Style 16, a tournament that has defined careers and shaped the identity of PROGRESS for over a decade. In 2026, the tournament takes on even greater significance with both men’s and women’s editions running side by side. This evolution doesn’t just feel overdue — it feels transformative.

The men’s Super Strong Style 16 has always been about more than winning. It’s about proving you belong in the conversation. Past winners have used the tournament as a launchpad to global recognition, and this year’s field looks perfectly designed to continue that tradition. While Man Like DeReiss has already conquered the tournament before, it feels more likely that 2026 will be about crowning the next challenger rather than reaffirming the champion.

For me, Charles Crowley stands out as the most compelling early pick to win it all, combining experience, fan support and a narrative arc that feels ready to peak. A tournament victory for the Twat would not just validate his journey, it would set up a title challenge with genuine emotional weight.

On the women’s side, the inaugural Women’s Super Strong Style 16 feels like a defining moment for PROGRESS. The winner won’t just earn a title shot — they’ll earn a place in the company’s history. The winner, in my mind, is likely a return to greatness performance from a popular star, someone who uses the intensity of the weekend to announce themselves back as the cornerstone of the division. Can she do it, yes she Kanji!

Beyond championships and tournaments, what truly makes 2026 feel special is PROGRESS’s renewed confidence in its identity. The promotion no longer feels like it’s chasing what it once was. Instead, it’s defining what it wants to be next. There’s a clarity in presentation, a consistency in storytelling and a willingness to let performers connect with the audience on their own terms.

If everything aligns, 2026 could be remembered as a year where PROGRESS didn’t just put on great shows, but laid down long-term foundations. New stars will be made, champions will be tested, and Super Strong Style 16 will once again prove why it remains one of the most important tournaments in professional wrestling. For fans old and new, this feels like a year worth investing in — because PROGRESS Wrestling isn’t just moving forward, it’s building momentum that’s impossible to ignore.

Be sure to be at the Ballroom in Manchester, or even loving what you see on Hooked On Wrestling TV. This is a wrestling product you don’t want to sleep on, starting on January 25th with Chapter 189, In Darkest Night. Tickets available here