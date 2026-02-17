Brother’s Keeper:The Justin Donahue Story

Some pursue professional wrestling for fame and fortune, The Ultimate Warrior didn’t grow up with posters of his grappling idols on his wall, but he skyrocketed in what became a legendary run as one of the most marketable acts in the history of the business. Some chase pro wrestling glory for the love of the game, Mick Foley famously hitchhiked to Madison Square Garden as a college student because he simply couldn’t miss the chance to see his hero, Jimmy “Super Fly” Snuka get his hands on the devious Don Muraco in the steel cage. That’s not to mention Foley’s famous flight off of his friend’s garage to re-create Snuka’s iconic dive from the top of the cage after the experience. For others, pro wrestling is a family business, blending the secrets of kayfabe and the over-the-top spectacle like a mixture of the mafia meets the circus. Bret, Owen, Terry, Dory, Rocky, Randy, Nattie, and Brian have all carried on the next generation in the ring.

However, for the western Pennsylvania grappler, Justin Donahue, known inside the ring ropes as Andrew Loveless, his journey to the squared circle wasn’t about money, fame, or following his parent’s footsteps. Donahue, a spin doctor of records as a local DJ for years, didn’t lace up his first pair of boots until later in life. He wasn’t trying to re-live his 20s or compensate for some type of mid-life crisis, but rather in a business often built on ego, his initial steps onto the mat were a much more selfless act.

Justin decided to try his hand at the grappling arts as a tribute to his fallen brother, Steven, who passed away in 2021 at the age of just 36.

“I remember being at his funeral telling him that I was going to win a heavyweight title, I was going to do everything in my power for us to live out the childhood dream,” Justin recalled.



The siblings boned over the action and the drama of the battles of the larger-than-life characters that beamed through their television screens. They’d sit shoulder to shoulder in the living room during their youth with a shared passion for the dramatic clashes between the heroes and villains.

“The relationship was back and fourth, we had a lot of good times and we studied a lot of wrestling growing up. He’s the one that exposed me to the entire thing, I remember him coming home one weekend from a friends house, talking about Bret Hart and Mr. Perfect having this great match. That instantly exposed me to wanting to learn professional wrestling. Me and my brother, we were all in,” Donahue explained.

Similar to any skill set in any endeavor, Donahue took the leap into training , originally quite literally learning the ropes at the famed Monster Factory, the school initially founded by Larry Shapre, and known for breaking the legendary Bam Bam Bigelow into the business in the mid-80s. Run by the accomplished Danny Cage today, the academy offered a full education for those that were serious about their aspirations to pursue the industry. It wasn’t uncommon for students to run through a 10-hour day, with the first half designed to teach them as much as possible about aspects outside of the squared circle. Promo classes, video editing tutorials, and production seminars were all a part of the curriculum. The second half of the session was based on cardio, in-ring fundamentals, and pro wrestling psychology. After the Monster Factory, Donahue continued to brush up on his training at other locations, and even today can be spotted any time a seminar is held in his area.

“It was brutal, absolutely brutal. I’m thankful for it, but it was tough, especially the extra cardio in a hot room before it’s over,” he commented.

By March of 2022, Justin was ready for his debut match, with a new set of gear and fresh wrestling boots for the occasion. His debut wasn’t in Madison Square Garden, The Philadelphia Spectrum, or the Civic Arena. Instead it was at the Lewistown Community Center against Rayic Scott, and the opportunity to embark on a journey that would always keep is brother’s memory close to his heart was much more important to him than the pomp and circumstance of major arenas or any amount of pyro and ballyhoo.

“The wrestling is very therapeutic, it really helps with me honoring my brother a lot more than people realize. Different companies I’ve worked with are a backtrack of places that he worked before. I’ve been places where he was a referee, and 814 for example, we both worked security so anything to follow in his footsteps. I want to win a heavyweight title in his honor, that would be the ultimate stamp of approval, I remember” he said.

He didn’t know it at the time, but the big man that gave him the big boot to secure the three count in that debut bout led Justin to find one of his best friends.

“I was really focused on the storytelling and the psychology of the match. I knew the promoter booked me to make my opponent look good so I did everything in my power as a heel to get booed out of the building. Rayic Scott became one of my best friends, one of the nicest dudes. He’s not wrestling anymore, but he does band stuff, I love that dude. We talk music theory and wrestling, getting to know him, I’m thankful for,”

Different from sports entertainment, Justin fell into music theory by pure chance over a decade ago. A friend of his left some DJ equipment at his house, and offered to let Donahue play around with the sounds. Without a reliable internet connection at the time, Justin broke down the musical bars with his math skills, discovering that he had a natural knack for blending rhythm and harmonies. Just like pro wrestling, the DJ loop has taken him on the road, learning from some of the best music mixers in the country when he took trips to Brooklyn, New York. After he polished his ability to spin beats, he incorporated that knowledge into custom theme songs for his singles and tag team wrestling.

“Deejaying is very therapeutic for me, just like wrestling. It comes down to timing and picking your spots. Alot of the elements I’ve learned from music, I’ve used in wrestling,”

With music still a prime portion of his life, with aspirations to set a world record for the amount of songs mixed in an hour as his goal, Donahue stays just as busy, if not more so, with his wrestling schedule. Donahue zigzags around the tri-state area to gain the valuable experience of working in front of a paying audience almost every weekend. Sometimes, there are packed-crowd, and other times, there are sparsely-attended events, but Donahue believes in consistent effort to polish his overall performance. With his trademark heart-shaped sunglasses, Donahue made a splash around the circuit as an over-the-top villain that can generate a reaction from the crowd. When he’s not pummeling the competition on his own, his tag partner, Max Strong is added to the mix. The ability to work in both roles has allowed Donahue to develop versatility as a performer.



“A singles wrestler, the spotlight is on you. There’s more pressure, there’s a lot less room for error, and a lot more toll on the body. With tag team wrestling, you can set the pace of the match a lot easier and establish the story with more range. Waking up the next morning, you can definitely tell the difference between working singles and tag matches. There’s more you can learn from your tag team partner and your opponents compared to a singles match,” he explained.



With four years of experience under his belt and just a few weeks away from the start of his fifth year in the business, Donahue keeps a list of goals for himself in the industry as he moves into the next chapter of his career. He expressed that working an MLW Battle Riot battle royal would be a milestone for him on a national platform. He also expressed interest in competing for Ryse Wrestling, the league founded by legendary steel city grappler Brandon K, and a a chance to compete for Big League Pro in Erie since the company was established by another longtime cornerstone of the Pittsburgh circuit, John McChesney.

Still, those personal aspirations are secondary to the goal that made him lace up a pair of boots in the first place, honoring the departed Steven.

“I want to win a heavyweight title to honor my brother,” Donahue concluded.

For more information about Justin, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/justin.donahue.973901

