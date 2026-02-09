Will Bad Bunny Return To WWE?

Controversy creates cash.

That was a very clever book title from former WCW boss, Eric Bischoff years ago that remains true even more so today. Bischoff wasn’t perfect, and undoubtedly had his share of key mistakes that he reflects on, with his own spin, of course, on his 83 Weeks podcast. There are many reasons that World Championship Wrestling fell off a cliff in 2000 before it was sold for pennies on the dollar to Vince McMahon in early-2001. At the same time, there are a few key reasons that the company had a meteoric, albeit relatively brief stint at the top of the pro wrestling world, and Bischoff was a major part of that success.

As we know, that notion of controversy being a revenue stream spans well beyond the realm of sports entertainment. Politicians use that pro wrestling psychology all the time. That’s why politics are more of a work than pro wrestling and it’s more profitable, too.

Given that the debates on the Senate floor are often more performative than last weekend’s Royal Rumble event, it wasn’t totally shocking that Democratic Senator, Ruben Gallego from Arizona threw in his two cents with a tweet to Tony Khan to encourage AEW to bring in the Grammy award-winning singer. This was just days after the company made some news in the mainstream press for anti-ICE chants during the MJF/Brody King main event from last week’s episode of Dynamite.

Clearly, Gallego was trying to jump on the social media band wagon without much knowledge of the situation, which isn’t uncommon for elected officials. More specifically, far be it from me to speak for the citizens of Arizona, it’s way too humid for me there, but I’d venture to say that there are much more important issues to be discussed for the state and the country than attempted virtue signaling for the recruitment of a pro wrestling show. As we know, Bad Bunny already has ties to the WWE and simply wouldn’t perform for any group other than the most recognizable pro wrestling brand, which isn’t a knock on AEW, but rather to point out the true scope of the situation.

The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez discussed on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live that Bad Bunny is, in fact, going to be back in a wrestling ring soon, but there’s no question that it will be for the WWE.

Some might question this, will Bad Bunny still want to appear for a company so closely associated with Trump amid the previously mentioned ICE debate? Others might ask, will the WWE still want to host a celebrity that is so critical of their orange pal in the oval office?

For Bad Bunny, he’s involved with WWE because he’s a fan of the sport, and to his credit, he took it seriously and was prepared. At the same time, he was booked for situations that worked for someone of his experience level and he was showcased as a major star to the WWE audience. Most importantly, he was the centerpiece of the WWE’s return to Puerto Rico a few years ago with what will be remembered as a legendary crowd reaction. In the most basic of terms, Bad Bunny was treated very well by WWE brass. In return, as mentioned, he was prepared for his involvement and it was a win-win situation. Plus, he moved a lot of merchandise on the WWE website, as the Bad Bunny t-shirts for his debut match sold out online.

Bad Bunny returning to the organization in the coming months isn’t the office rushing it to prevent him from exploring the AEW option, but rather that the organization has a rumored return to Puerto Rico in May. The bottom line is this, regardless of the anti-ICE stance that the singer took, TKO management aren’t going to pass up the chance to promote the performer that just won three Grammys or was the featured star at the halftime show at the Super Bowl. The brass tacks of the scenario is exactly what was mentioned earlier, there’s a lot of money to be made through ticket sales and merchandise from the next Bad Bunny cameo in WWE. That’s not to mentioned the publicity, which is always extremely valuable since it keeps the brand in the mainstream conversation, an aspect of the modern era that can’t be understated when there’s exponentially more competition for viewers than any other time in history.

Controversy creates cash.

Given the reports of sluggish ticket sales for Wrestlemania thus far, which has more to do with the ludicrous prices than anything else, I wouldn’t be too surprised if the writing team finds a role for Bad Bunny in Las Vegas this year. There’s no doubt that the Hispanic star has a massive fan base, and that’s an important commodity when you take into account that the company is looking to move a combined 100,000 tickets during the course of the two-night pay-per-view. When you’re trying to sell that many tickets at the notorious prices, TKO needs every selling point they can use for WM.

But, won’t Bad Bunny’s involvement possibly sour those fans that oppose his views?

This is where the silliness of American society and the political landscape are exposed. There’s a lot of faux outrage these days, as some people will try to attempt to claim that they have the moral high ground based on their political leanings. It’s nothing more than self-serving behavior that caters to the self-important demographic. These people need more hobbies since their virtue signaling will only take them so far until it’s proven how superficial those stances really are. One of the many reasons that American society is such a dumpster fire, making this type of nonsensical rhetoric possible, is that phony outrage only goes as far as when something would be inconvenient to actually make the point.

Boycotts based on political affiliation never last because generally speaking, the American public values consumerism more than their supposed ethics.

Walmart is the evil empire that doesn’t pay its employees well and steamrolls local businesses, but you can’t beat those prices, can you? There’s an entire Wikipedia page of the possible wrongdoing of Starbucks, but is anyone really going to pass up that pompous $8 latte? Remember when a demographic of the country wasn’t going to watch the NFL about ten years ago? The league is still one of the highest-rated programs on broadcast and cable television.

The phony moral outrage doesn’t outweigh the entertainment value, especially in the United States.

If Bad Bunny is a part of WM or Backlash later this year, every WWE fan that bought one of those silly red hats and actually believes that the orange villain cares about them will still watch the show. Those that don’t ignore the fact that Trump’s name is in the Epstein files more than the amount of times that Terry Funk retired from pro wrestling are still going to watch the product despite the fact that WWE money literally helped Trump get elected on both occasions.

The much bigger point to all of this, a notion that extends beyond the current political donnybrook, is that Bad Bunny’s involvement is another way for TKO brass to continue to globalize the product. Of course, the entire purpose of globalize the product is to maximize revenue, which proves why cash, not politics will determine the direction of the company.

