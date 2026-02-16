PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 190: What Went Down

PROGRESS Wrestling put on another banger of a show at the Camden Electric Ballroom this past Sunday, with Chapter 190: In Brightest Day, serving up a lot for fans to question and anticipate as we head closer to Super Strong Style 16 in May.

PWMania’s Lee Tarrier (@leeseedub) was on hand, giving his views:

WHY FALCON WHY?

Alexxis Falcon reigned supreme to retain her PROGRESS Women’s World Championship title as she beat former champion and ally Rhio, but in controversial fashion putting their friendship in real jeopardy and leaving no doubt she will do whatever is needed to remain as champion. A heel turn for Falcon was not expected and did not go down well with the crowd.

It was the first time in PROGRESS Wrestling history that the last three main events have been Women’s Championship matches, further demonstrating PROGRESS is providing the platform for elite female wrestlers to showcase their talent on a global scene.

DEREISS LOSES!

Shockingly, Man Like Dereiss was pinned for the very first time since he won the gold.

Partnering with one of the absolute best in Britain, Michael Oku, they faced the most experienced tag team in British wrestling in the form of Lykos Gym.

Kid Lykos pinned the Men’s World Champion, so does that now put him firmly as the number one contender for the belt?

There was also confusion and decension between Dereiss and Oku. Can Dereiss retain compsore and be ready for a next title defence or is the start of his reign unravelling?

MUNNY WINS THE ATLAS!

Gene Munny defeated Saxon Huxley to become the new ATLAS champion. After lots of antics by Session Moth Martina, who accompanied the defending champion, Saxon Huxley to the ring, it was Munny who had the last laugh to become a two time ATLAS champion with his tag partner, Kouga, removing Session Moth from ringside.

Munny is over with the crowd and can really deliver in-ring whilst having a personality everyone can’t help but be engaged with. Where does his family go from him? Who knows, but Martina tried to worm her way back to Munny, so don’t expect this to be the last we see of it all.

BRING BACK THE VULTURE

Spike Trivet lost again, this time to former henchman, Bullit. However, it was the aftermatch of the match where we saw Trivet reveal his Vulture ways to the crowd and to Bullit, calling on himself to bring back the nastiest nature in himself for the future.

Trivet, in my opinion, is one of the best to ever do it in the UK and it will be interesting to see how he turns around a set of losses since retuning to PROGRESS.

Full Results:

PROGRESS Women’s World Championship Title – Alexxis Falcon © def Rhio

Men’s Super Strong Style 16 first-round match- Simon Miller def Josh Holly

PROGRESS ATLAS Championship- Gene Munny (w/Kouga) © def Saxon Huxley (w/Session Moth Martina)

PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Title Tornado Match- Diamond Eyes © def Sunshine Machine

Tag Team Match – Lykos Gym def Man Like Dereiss © and Michael Oku

Men’s Singles Match – Bullit def Spike Trivet

Men’s Singles Match – Charles Crowley def Drew Parker

Pre-Show Match – Maddy Morgan def Aluna

Big shows are lined up for February 20th and March 28th.

Grab your tickets here!