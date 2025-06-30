Finn Balor And JD McDonagh Win Tag Team Titles On WWE RAW

A major title change took place during the June 30th, 2025 edition of WWE RAW, as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

The match was a fast-paced, hard-hitting affair, with both teams showcasing their chemistry and signature tandem offense. In a key moment, McDonagh hit a moonsault onto Woods, taking him out of the equation. Balor then hit Coup de Grâce on Xavier Woods to secure the pinfall victory.

The New Day had captured the titles back at WrestleMania 41, when they dethroned the War Raiders in a high-profile showdown. Their reign now comes to an end at the hands of The Judgment Day, who continue to solidify their dominance across WWE’s tag team division.

This marks another milestone for the ever-evolving Judgment Day faction, which has become a major force on both RAW and SmackDown. Click here for WWE RAW results.