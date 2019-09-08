Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 9/6 In Las Vegas

Here are the Impact Wrestling spoilers from the 9/6/19 tapings in Las Vegas courtesy of WrestlingInc.com:

– Damien Drake vs Damos with a nice running power slam.

– The Desis (Mahabali Shera, Rohit Raju, Gurshinder Singh) defeated The Rascalz (Trey, Dez & Miguel).

– Sami Callahan & OVE come out where Sami is going to issue a statement to apologize for the tragic accident last week. Scott D’Amore and other officials stop Brian and he’s arrested in handcuffs and taken away.

– Tenille Dashwood defeated Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan in a three way Knockouts pack after kitting a running kick on Madison.

– Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards. Reno Scum come down to watch outside. Eddie eventually gets distracted by Reno Scum, which allows Ace to win. Post-match, Reno Scum beat up Eddie until they left with Austin.

– Moose (w/ former UFC fighter Frank Trigg) vs. Stephan Bonnar. The finish saw Moose got himself disqualified as Stephan was on the top rope, and Moose shoved the referee into the ropes and Bonnar got crotched. Moose attacked Stephan until Ken Shamrock made the save and put Moose in an Ankle Lock.

– Jordynne Grace defeated Katie Forbes with The Grace Driver. Good hard-hitting match.

– Jake Crist defeated Chris Bey with a Top Rope Cutter.

– “Unbreakable” Micheal Elgin defeated Fallah Bahh (w/ TJP). TJP went to check on Bahh afterwards, but Elgin attacked him.

– Gama Singh returns with a promo in the ring about how the Desis are taking over Impact Wrestling like the Mexicans are taking over Las Vegas. He would introduce Rohit Raju.

– Rohit Raju vs. Sabu in a hardcore match ends in a double count out.

– Battle Royal: Eddie Edwards, Reno Scum, The Deeners, Raj Singh, Mahabali Shera, Kiera Hogan Johnny Swinger, Havok, Jordynne Grace and Rosemary are the participants. The finish saw Reno Scum distract Eddie and he’s eliminated. Mahabali Shera is the winner.

– Jake Crist & Madman Fulton (w/ Dave Crist) vs “El Heffe” Daga & Tessa Blanchard saw Tessa pin Jake with The Magnum. Post-match, Fulton and The Crists attacked Daga and Tessa. Brian Cage came out, but he is attacked by Sami Callihan with a chair. Melissa comes down to get in front of Cage and begs Sami to stop. They tease leaving but Sami hits Melissa in the back and spikes her with a piledriver.

– Rich Swann (w/ Willie Mack) defeated Josh Alexander (w/ Ethan Page) and Rhino (w/ Rob Van Dam) in a triple threat match after hitting a 450 splash on Alexander.