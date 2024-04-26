TNA Impact is pre-recorded from Paradise Nevada! You can watch TNA Impact via AXSTV and on their official YouTube channel.

This week on TNA we will see the fallout this past Saturday at Rebellion. There was a number one contender match to determine who will be next in line for a World Title shot. We also saw Ash by Elegance in the ring against Xia Brookside. Plus, Eddie Edwards vs. Nic Nemeth and so more. Continue below for the complete results.

COMMENTATORS: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

RING ANNOUNCER: Jade Chung

WE HEAR FROM NIC NEMETH:

The fans were chanting his name as he thanked them. He said that he had planned to be here tonight as the world champion, but he failed. Nic left it all out there and had no excuses. He mentioned losing in front of his family and doesn’t know what’s next for him.

OUT COMES BROKEN HARDY!

Matt said that he had a premonition that the lights would go out after the Rebellion main event and he would be in the ring with the world champion, who he hoped would be Nemeth. Broken Matt said he saw something on the footage; the replay showed that Nemeth had his shoulder up. The Broken one thinks it didn’t look like an official pinfall and maybe Nemeth should be champion.

Matt said he is here to challenge the champion of the world. He offered Nemeth a title shot down the line. The System walked to the stage. Moose said that Matt thinks he’s the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders! Now he can see why they suck. Moose said this isn’t football and you can’t challenge the play. Nemeth challenged The System to get in the ring. Eddie Edwards said Nemeth sounds pathetic. He said that Nemeth wanted to be the next Kurt Angle but he may not even be the next Eric Angle. Nemeth said he finally knows what he’s going to do — he’s going to beat the hell out of Eddie tonight.

Backstage:

Santino Marella was with Mustafa Ali, The Good Hands, and the security guards. Marella was putting names in the Ballot Box to see who would challenge for the X Division Title. Jordynne Grace put a name in the box and asked to talk to Santino.

Gia Miller interviews Jordynne Grace:

Grace said she was glad that PCO was on standby and was happy to see Sami Callihan back. She talked about her match next week again Miyu Yamashita. Grace said she asked Santino to make it a title match. Miyu showed up and said she would take the title.

Myon Reed w/The Rascalz vs. Mike Santana

During the match, Mike Santana took out the Rascalz.

RESULTS: Mike Santana defeats Myon Reed via pinfall with a spinning clothesline! After the match, walked too ringside. Him and The Rascalz surrounded Santana, but The Rascalz ran off and left Maclin by himself. Santana and Maclin exchange blows as Maclin goes up the stage!

BREAKING NEWS:

Steve Maclin has re-signed with TNA Wrestling!

Steph DeLander and Kon promo:

Steph called her loss at Rebellion “The Las Vegas Screwjob.” She challenged Jordynne Grace and PCO to face her and Kon at Under Siege. Kon said he would finish the job.

Josh Alexander promo: