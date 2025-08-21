Matt Hardy Teases Tables Match For The Hardys vs. Team 3D At Bound For Glory

The upcoming TNA Bound For Glory event in October is shaping up to be a historic night, as The Hardys will face Team 3D one last time.

The bout will also mark the final match for D-Von Dudley, who has dealt with significant health issues in recent years.

Speaking with TMZ Sports’ Inside The Ring podcast, Matt Hardy teased that the showdown may come with a fitting stipulation. “In all honesty, from everything I’ve heard, I think The Hardys versus The Dudleys may end up being a Tables match, almost in the celebration of a quarter century ago, having the first ever tag team tables match at Madison Square Garden, Royal Rumble 2000,” Hardy said.

As of now, the stipulation has not been officially confirmed, but Hardy suggested the match could be a Tables Match to honor the legendary rivalry and their groundbreaking clash from the Royal Rumble 2000.

Bound For Glory is set to feature both nostalgia and high stakes, as two of the most iconic tag teams in wrestling history close their storied rivalry once and for all.