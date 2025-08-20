WWE EVOLVE Results – August 20, 2025

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Chantel Monroe defeated Kylie Rae via pinfall to earn a future title shot against Kali Armstrong for the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

– Keanu Carver cuts a promo about his path of destruction as of late and he calls The Vanity Project scared. Carver then said he will win the WWE EVOLVE Championship. The Vanity Project then reacted to the video backstage. Jackson Drake said he is nervous because Carver is unstable. Zayda Steel then blames Bryce Donovan for her loss last week and said she always needs help. Swipe Right’s Ricky Smokes then said they have been slipping lately. Drake then said he wants Donovan to fix things.

– We head to the back, where Nikkita Lyons interrupts Kali Armstrong’s meeting with Stevie Turner to say that she should be the next in line for a title shot. Turner then books Armstrong against Lyons, Monroe and Karmen Petrovic in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the title next week.

– Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) defeated Aaron Rourke and Marcus Mathers via pinfall.

– We then see It’s Gal having his training session with Jamar Hampton.

– Kendal Grey said she wants to fight Wendy Choo next week.

– Harley Riggins and Jax Presley were then hyped up in a video package. They want to take out Adrenaline Drip.

– Ridge Holland defeated “Super” Sean Legacy via pinfall. We then head to the back, where Ice Williams talked some trash with Legacy and they got into a scuffle before officials separated them.