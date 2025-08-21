Significant Interest From Within WWE For Chris Jericho’s Return

The talk of a potential Chris Jericho return to WWE is gaining momentum.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, there is “significant interest” from within WWE, including from active roster members, in seeing the legendary superstar come back once his current AEW contract expires.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was noted that people inside WWE expect a deal to be made when Jericho becomes legally available. “We can confirm, after speaking to our sources, that there is significant interest in Chris Jericho coming back to the WWE once his AEW contract would allow him to do so,” WrestleVotes reported. “We’re told that several within the WWE, including active talent, would like to see him return to the company.”

Despite spending the past six years in AEW, Jericho has reportedly maintained good relationships with several people inside WWE. Sources believe this makes a future deal likely.

Jericho’s current AEW contract is said to run until the end of 2025. He has not appeared on AEW television since April.