AEW Dynamite Results – August 20, 2025

AEW Dynamite is a taped show tonight from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Featured below are ongoing results, beginning at 8/7c.

Bryan Danielson Kicks Off The Show

The show kicks off with the introduction of Bryan Danielson. The crowd goes wild as “The American Dragon” makes his way down to the ring, leading “YES!” chants, as he settles in at ringside to handle color commentary in the absence of Taz.

Will Ospreay Opens Things Up

Now the real opener kicks off, as Will Ospreay’s theme hits. “The Aerial Assassin” comes down and settles in the ring on the microphone to loud chants of his name. Ospreay says he’s had an awful month and he knew he could count on them to lift him up.