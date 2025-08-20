AEW Dynamite Spoilers For Tonight (8/20/2025): Glasgow, Scotland

AEW Dynamite has finished taping inside OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

In addition to Luchasaurus returning and attacking Christian Cage and Cope, inserting himself in their match at Forbidden Door, the following was taped for tonight’s episode:

* Commentary team: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Bryan Danielson

* The show starts with a promo from Will Ospreay about how he is not cleared for the match at Forbidden Door, but since it is unsanctioned, he will be wrestling anyway. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta come to the ring and start to get into the ring and attack. They are met by Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight and all three brawl until Hiroku Tanahashi hits the ring.

* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli vs Hiroku Tanahashi, Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight – Winners: Hiroku Tanahashi, Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight

There is interference and a post match beat down with Gabe Kidd, Drilla Maloney, Clark Conners, Robbie X having come out during the match, and the Young Bucks join in after the bell. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly fight the Bucks to the back. Darby Allin makes a surprise appearance, as the Opps join in after his appearance. Big brawl into the crowd.

There is an in ring promo segment with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage where they confront Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne, which features the return of Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus is not on Cage’s side. Nick Wayne lets us know he is injured and Luchasaurus is taking his place in their tag team match at Forbidden Door.

* FTR w/Stokely vs Brody King and Bandido – Winner is in the AEW Tag Team Title Match at Forbidden Door: They go to a time limit draw and both teams are facing the Hurt Syndicate for the Tag Team Titles at Forbidden Door.

* Hangman Adam Page gives a promo in the ring. MJF is holding Mark Briscoe in the back with the help of Ricochet and the Gates of Agony and forces Page to agree to three conditions. The title can change hands on a DQ, the title can change hands on a count out, and MJF does not have to cash in his contract for the title match.

* Main Event: Mercedes Mone and Athena vs Toni Storm and Alex Windsor – Winners: Mercedes Mone and Athena

