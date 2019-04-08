WWE Makes Last-Minute Change To WrestleMania Match Order

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles was scheduled to kick off the WrestleMania 35 PPV main card, WrestleVotes reported on Sunday afternoon. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins ended up opening the show instead.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE did in fact change the match order at the last minute:

“Believe it or not the show had already started. They rearranged the order of the show that [the Universal Title] match would go on after they had already started. It was actually 5:30 local time before the switch was made to put them on first.”

“Hogan when he was doing his promo had no idea what Paul Heyman was doing when he was walking out because when Hogan was told what he was supposed to do, his little shtick that wasn’t gonna happen and I guess nobody told him that they had switched it.”