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AAA Confirms Return Of Copa Bardahl At TripleMania 34

By
James Hetfield
-
AAA TripleMania 34
AAA TripleMania 34

During Saturday’s episode of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, the promotion aired highlights from last year’s Copa Bardahl, which was won by WWE Superstar Omos. The company announced that this year’s gimmick match will take place at TripleManía 34.

In this multi-person match, wrestlers enter the ring at timed intervals. They can be eliminated by pinfall, submission, or by being thrown over the top rope. The last wrestler remaining in the ring after all others have been eliminated will be declared the winner.

AAA TripleManía 34 will be a two-night event. The first night will be held at the Luxor Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, September 11th. Two days later, Night Two will take place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, September 13th.

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