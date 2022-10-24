AAA Lucha Libre Issues Statement on Laredo Kid

As reported earlier by PWMania, Laredo Kid had undergone emergency surgery on October 24th. He had wrestled on an AAA Lucha Libre show the night before on October 23rd.

AAA Lucha Libre has issued a statement regarding the Laredo Kid situation on Twitter:

“At the end of our Campeonato Showcenter event on October 23, Laredo Kid was attended by medical personnel after multiple abdominal disturbances. Afterwards, he was transferred to a near-by hospital for a revision & a diagnosis.At midnight on Monday October 24, he went through surgery with positive results.At this moment, he is stable and is under medical supervision. We will keep providing updates according to Medical Reports.“

Comunicado oficial #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide. 24 de octubre del 2022. pic.twitter.com/MQJgGVf68f — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 24, 2022

The entire staff at PWMania wishes Laredo Kid a speedy recovery. We will keep you updated on the condition of Laredo Kid when more details are known.