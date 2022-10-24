Laredo Kid Has Emergency Surgery

Impact Wrestling and AAA star Laredo Kid has undergone emergency surgery.

On October 24, Laredo Kid posted on Instagram that he had undergone emergency surgery. The reason behind the surgery was not disclosed.

As per Laredo Kid:

“I don’t know how or where to start with this news — Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after finishing the fight for the championship in Monterrey. He had to undergo early morning emergency surgery. GAD a little while ago was aware and aware of his situation to alert family + closest friends. Hopefully in the next few hours, days your situation improves and becomes stable —- Fans, promoters, friends, family and colleagues of Laredo, I will try to keep up with messages and be able to reply to most. * Promoters / events * with dates scheduled in the following months — due to the severity of what happened the recovery time is not yet known, any questions or comments I will be answering msgs, emails, for the time being avoid calls. Thank you very much to Taurus, Roberto, Abraham, Jorge and AAA for being there all morning and to my closest people thank you for the support — Send your good vibes, prayers and energy so that I can soon get out of this.”

Laredo Kid is scheduled to face Black Taurus October 27th on Impact Wrestling’s BTI show to kick off the X Division Title Tournament. That match was taped last weekend.

The entire staff at PWMania wishes Laredo Kid a speedy recovery. We will keep you updated on the condition of Laredo Kid when more details are known.