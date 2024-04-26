Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

By
James Hetfield
-

TNA Wrestling announced the full lineup for next week’s episode of their weekly television program on AXS TV, which includes TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defending her championship against Miyu Yamashita and Ace Austin battling Trey Miguel in a X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

It was also announced that Joe Hendry will apologize to AJ Francis and Rich Swann.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR