Backstage Update On John Cena’s WWE Final Match Going Head-To-Head With AEW

As John Cena’s historic farewell tour continues through 2025, fans have been eagerly awaiting confirmation of when and where the 17-time world champion will wrestle his final match.

A new report from WrestleVotes has shed light on WWE and NBC’s preferred date for the momentous occasion.

According to the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, Saturday, December 13th has emerged as the frontrunner for Cena’s retirement bout. “After asking around about the rumored dates for John Cena’s last match, we’re told NBC’s preferred choice is Saturday night, December 13,” the outlet reported.

While Saturday, December 27th has also been discussed, a date that would directly counter AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view, it is considered unlikely.

NBC already has exclusive NFL coverage on Peacock that night, and sources indicate they would rather avoid competing with their own programming. “December 27 remains an option, although unlikely… sources doubt it will be chosen because of the NFL obligations on NBC’s part,” WrestleVotes noted.

The report also reaffirmed the expected location for Cena’s retirement: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, giving the WWE legend a hometown farewell. This aligns with a May report from WCVB Boston stating that the city is eager to host Cena’s final match.

Cena’s farewell tour, which has already included a controversial heel turn, a babyface return, and a SummerSlam main event loss to Cody Rhodes, continues this fall, with his next scheduled match set against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris.