Noelle Foley Opens Up About Five-Year Health Battle Caused By Theme Park Ride

Noelle Foley, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has shared the emotional and challenging journey of her years-long health battle — one that began in the most unexpected way.

Speaking on Saraya’s “Rulebreakers” podcast, Foley revealed that a single roller coaster ride at Dollywood triggered a five-and-a-half-year struggle with a concussion and led to the diagnosis of a rare neck condition.

The incident happened on a ride with an unusually abrupt design. “This one went up down and immediately went back up,” Foley explained. “So it’s like your whole body is forcing forward and then immediately backwards. My head hit really hard in my neck.”

She immediately began feeling the effects, describing extreme exhaustion and a headache that persisted for over five years. “I had a headache since that night, until literally five and a half years later,” she said.

Over the course of her ordeal, Foley visited around 50 doctors and physical therapists in search of answers.

The breakthrough finally came after undergoing a digital motion X-ray, which revealed she suffered from cranial cervical instability. “I tore about 10 ligaments in my neck,” Foley shared. “And because of those torn ligaments, it causes my neck to be unstable, like my head isn’t securely on my neck.”

Despite the pain and setbacks, Foley has found empowerment in sharing her story — even doing what she called a “sexy photo shoot with the neck brace” to reclaim her confidence.

