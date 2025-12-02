Ronda Rousey Reportedly Discussing Potential 2026 Boxing Match

According to BoxingScene.com, former WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey is in active negotiations with former two-time undisputed Women’s World Champion Katie Taylor for a boxing match scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in 2026.

Additionally, the report indicates that Netflix may be interested in broadcasting the bout.

Rousey has not competed professionally since leaving the UFC following a loss to Amanda Nunes in December 2016. She transitioned to WWE in 2018, making her debut at that year’s Royal Rumble and subsequently signing with the organization.

Rousey left WWE in 2019 but made a return in 2022, which lasted until the summer of 2023.

On the other hand, Taylor last fought Amanda Serrano in July, winning and improving her professional record to 25 wins and 1 loss, with 6 knockouts. She has expressed her readiness to take on new challenges, stating in a previous interview with Boxing Scene that she is prepared to fight whenever the opportunity arises.

Rousey generated buzz in September when she shared training clips on Instagram, indicating that she is rekindling her passion for MMA.

While some speculated that this could signal a return to the UFC, no such developments have occurred thus far. Rousey has remained vague about her future during media appearances to promote her new graphic novel in October.