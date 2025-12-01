Jonathan Gresham Set For First Match Since Suffering Two Strokes

Jonathan Gresham is officially returning to in-ring action. Game Changer Wrestling has announced that the former ROH World Champion will compete at Jersey Championship Wrestling’s SuperPower Slam event on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens.

GCW revealed the news on Monday, writing, “JON GRESHAM makes his return to the ring on February 1st for GCW & @JerseyCW’s SuperPower Slam!”

The appearance is a major milestone for Gresham, who suffered a frightening medical emergency less than six months ago. In early August 2025, he disclosed that he woke up unable to move the entire left side of his body and had difficulty speaking. After being rushed to the hospital, doctors informed him he had experienced two strokes.

Gresham immediately stepped away from wrestling to begin recovery, assuring fans at the time that he would return, saying, “I will be back soon.” His last match before the hiatus came at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV on August 2 in Rutherford, New Jersey, where he lost to Pete Dunne.

SuperPower Slam is a charity event benefiting the Little Oaks Center for Neurodevelopment, an organization dedicated to providing resources, therapies, and support services for neurodivergent children and their families.

Alongside Gresham, the lineup includes Paul Walter Hauser, Matt Cardona, Mance Warner, Man Like Dereiss, and Effy.

Hauser is also slated to defend his PROGRESS Proteus Championship against Mad Dog Connelly at the event.