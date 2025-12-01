Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open RI #34 Results – December 1, 2025
Jake Gray defeated Devious Cass via Arm Wrench Clothesline (4:55) (Pre Show)
Tag Team Match
Star Struck (Anthony Greene & Channing Thomas) vs. The Shooter Boys (Anthony Vecchio & Aaron Ortiz) ends in a Time Limit Draw (20:00)
Brando Lee defeated Wrestling Open Tag Team Champion Brian Morris via Roll Up (6:10)
Jose Zamora defeated CPA via Flipping DDT (6:10)
Marcus Mathers defeated Eye Black Jack via Kick (7:15)
IWTV Title Match
Ryan Clancy (c) defeated Bear Bronson via Dropkick (19:10) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)