TNA Could Move To Wednesdays To Compete With AEW Dynamite

Negotiations over TNA Wrestling’s next U.S. media rights deal are heating up, with a new report indicating that The CW has emerged as a legitimate contender to land the promotion.

According to The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, multiple independent sources have confirmed that there have been discussions about TNA joining a WWE-associated network. The CW currently airs WWE NXT on Tuesday nights, and some WWE stakeholders are reportedly interested in having TNA join the network’s lineup.

When asked directly about the rumors, TNA President Carlos Silva did not deny them, stating that negotiations are ongoing and no deal has been finalized. “We’re open to shifting from Thursday to Wednesday nights to go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite,” Silva said, adding that any decision would be based on “the best interests” of TNA, not competition.

This follows a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer claiming that WWE wants to position TNA as the No. 2 promotion in the business through their working agreement.

Silva also noted that the recent major media rights deals for WWE and UFC have sparked more conversations for TNA. While he had initially hoped to have a deal completed by Bound for Glory in October, he now expects additional meetings this month, citing “positive momentum” in the negotiations.