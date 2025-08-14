WWE Reportedly Wants TNA To Be ‘The Other Promotion’ To Undercut AEW

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that WWE is planning to hold a premium live event in September 2025 on the same day as AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, with John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar as the likely main event.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed WWE’s motivations and how TNA Wrestling might factor into the strategy.

Meltzer said, “It is [John] Cena and Brock Lesnar on September 20th. I think that’s very clear now. And that’s going to go head to head with All Out in Toronto,” Meltzer said. “For All In: Texas, it didn’t hurt at all, and it probably hurt NXT a lot worse. Now, when it’s a main roster pay-per-view with Brock Lesnar against John Cena head to head with AEW… will AEW go to the afternoon, or what? I don’t know what Tony Khan’s response is going to be.”

He continued, “Obviously, the last time he moved to the afternoon, he can easily do that again. Wouldn’t be that difficult to move Toronto to the afternoon. It’s probably beneficial to do that. But we’ll see.”

Meltzer also suggested WWE’s push to strengthen its partnership with TNA is part of a larger plan to counter AEW’s growth. “They [WWE] really want TNA to become the other promotion because they can control TNA. And this is a major full court press. They just want [Tony Khan] out of the box. They know that if the numbers stay good, he’s going to get a renewal at a much bigger number… a number that will make him incredibly profitable. And they’ll never get away from him. So they feel that they need to make sure this is the last contract.”

If confirmed, WWE’s September 20 event would mark one of the most high-profile head-to-head showdowns between WWE and AEW to date.