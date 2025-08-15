Spoiler: Former TNA Champion Signs With AEW, Debuts At Collision Taping (Video)

Former multi-time TNA X-Division and Tag Team Champion Ace Austin is now All Elite.

The 28-year-old star made his surprise debut during last night’s AEW Collision taping in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to spoilers from the taping, set to air this Saturday, August 16, Austin was revealed as the mystery opponent for Ricochet.

After a competitive match, Ricochet scored the victory. AEW President Tony Khan then appeared on stage to officially announce that Austin had signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Austin’s arrival comes after his departure from TNA Wrestling in May, ending a nearly seven-year run with the company. During his TNA tenure, he became a three-time X-Division Champion and a three-time Tag Team Champion alongside partner Chris Bey.

Since his TNA deal expired, Austin has kept busy on the independent circuit, competing for promotions such as Pro Wrestling Revolver and RevPro. He now joins fellow former TNA stars Josh Alexander and “Speedball” Mike Bailey as part of AEW’s 2025 roster acquisitions.

Fans can catch Ace Austin’s debut match against Ricochet on AEW Collision this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.