Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 8/16/2025

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings last night at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, for this week’s episode of Collision. Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of Sports Illustrated:

– AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm cut a promo and was attacked by ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and Billie Starkz, with Mina Shirakawa making the save.

– FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) attacked ROH World Champion Bandido backstage and Brody King chased them to the ring where Big Stoke threw powder at King and FTR hit him with the Shatter Machine.

– The Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta) def. JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey).

– Ricochet def. Ace Austin. After the match, Tony Khan announced Ace Austin is All Elite.

– Paragon (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) def. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson.

– Kris Statlander def. Triangle of Madness’ Julia Hart, Penelope Ford and Anna Jay. After the match, a brawl broke out featuring Megan Bayne, Thekla, Skye Blue, Tay Melo and Queen Aminata with Harley Cameron coming out to help Melo and Aminata.

– Bang Bang Gang’s Juice Robinson def. “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith.

– Anthony Bowens goes after Renee Paquette when she asked about Max Caster.

– Nigel McGuinness def. Daniel Garcia, Don Callis Family’s Hechicero and Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty in an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s 4-Way Match. As a result, McGuinness will face Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Forbidden Door.