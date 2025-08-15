TNA Emergence Preview For Tonight (8/15/2025): Baltimore, MD.

TNA Emergence 2025 goes down tonight!

TNA Wrestling runs the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD. this evening, with Countdown to TNA Emergence getting things started at 7:30pm EST., leading into the main show starting at 8/7c.

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s show:

* TNA World Title: Trick Williams (c) vs. Moose

* TNA X-Division Title: Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

* TNA World Tag Team Titles: The Hardys (c) vs. The Rascalz

* Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles: Elegance Brand (c) vs. Fatal Influence vs. The IInspiration vs. Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee

* TNA International Title: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something (No Countouts/No Disqualifications)

* Matt Cardona vs. Mustafa Ali

* The System vs. First Class

* The Home Town Man vs. Ryan Nemeth (Countdown to Emergence)

* Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary (Countdown to Emergence)