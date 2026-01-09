Updated Lineup For TNA Genesis 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for the upcoming Genesis 2026 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), will defend their titles against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch). TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee will defend her title against Dani Luna, and AJ Francis will face Rich Swann in a singles match. Additionally, NXT star Joe Hendry is scheduled to appear.

Previously announced matches include TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater defending his title in a three-way match against The System’s Moose and “Prime” Cedric Alexander. Additionally, Mustafa Ali from Order 4 will take on Elijah in a singles match.

Furthermore, The System’s JDC will face fellow member Eddie Edwards in a singles match, which will serve as JDC’s retirement match.

TNA Genesis 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, January 17, at the Curtis Caldwell Center in Dallas, Texas. This event will be the first TNA PPV following the show’s debut on AMC two days earlier and will air live on both PPV and TNA+.