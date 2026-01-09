TNA iMPACT Results – January 8, 2026

TNA iMPACT Results

Location: El Paso County Coliseum – El Paso, Texas

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

The Hardys Open the Show

Matt & Jeff Hardy addressed the disturbing shrine created by The Righteous last week. Matt said they crossed the line by bringing their family into things and declared his intent to delete The Righteous from TNA. Vincent interrupted, offering a “peaceful” apology — but refused to fight, stating they weren’t ready. The Hardys were left frustrated as tensions continue to rise.

Backstage – Maclin & Eric Young Segment

Steve Maclin, focused on reclaiming the TNA International Championship, told Gia Miller he’s ready to take down Stacks. Eric Young interrupted and warned Maclin that if he fails to finish the job, “The Cleanse” is coming.

Dani Luna vs. Harley Hudson

A dominant showing by Dani Luna, who put Harley away with the Luna Landing.

Result: Dani Luna defeats Harley Hudson via pinfall with Luna Landing.

Post-match, Luna attacked Hudson again. Lei Ying Lee ran out for the save, but was choked out. Myla Grace and Xia Brookside tried to help, only to be taken out as well. Luna stood tall with the title in hand.

Backstage Segments:

Ryan Nemeth flirted with Mara Sadè, who wasn’t impressed. After brushing him off, Nemeth tried convincing himself she was into him… only to get superkicked by the Knockouts star.

Order 4 searched for Agent Zero before Mustafa Ali’s address, but found him unconscious backstage with a broken guitar beside him. Elias appeared smirking nearby, clearly the culprit.

The Elegance Brand unveiled their “Mr. Elegance” — a longtime production assistant who will now receive a full makeover. After they left, a mysterious figure in a green kimono emerged, saying: “I must protect the Elegance Brand.”

Mustafa Ali’s “State of the Union” Address

Mustafa Ali addressed the TNA audience, proposing to eliminate distractions like concerts, guitars, and cowboy hats — all targeting Elijah. The crowd booed heavily and chanted “No!” in defiance. Just as Ali continued, Elijah rode into the arena on a white horse, guitar in hand, chasing Order 4 out of the ring.

Backstage, Order 4 fled into the parking lot — right into Elijah and the horse again.

TNA International Championship: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (c) vs. Steve Maclin

Maclin fought against overwhelming odds as Team NXT repeatedly interfered. Despite his resilience, the numbers were too much.

Result: Steve Maclin defeats Stacks via disqualification after Arianna Grace interfered.

Post-match, Team NXT swarmed Maclin — until Matt Cardona made a surprise return, clearing the ring.

Cedric Alexander, Leon Slater & The Hardys vs. The System

(Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & JDC w/ Alisha Edwards)

A chaotic, action-packed main event. Jeff Hardy dropped Moose with a Twist of Fate, and the Hardys followed up with stereo Plot Twists. Moose fired back, spearing Leon Slater and powerbombing Cedric Alexander, but Cedric rolled him up for a surprise win.

Result: Cedric Alexander, Leon Slater & The Hardys defeat The System via pinfall after Cedric rolls up Moose.

Contract Signing: Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana

Santino Marella hosted the official signing for next week’s TNA World Title Match between Frankie Kazarian and Mike Santana — which will headline TNA’s debut on AMC.

Santino announced that whoever wins must defend the title two nights later at Genesis.

Before papers were signed, Nic Nemeth stormed out and declared he will cash in his Call Your Shot trophy after the match next week, making the Genesis main event even more unpredictable.

Digital Exclusive: First-Class Penthouse Brawl

AJ Francis ran down Rich Swann in a new First-Class Penthouse segment, claiming Swann couldn’t draw ten people to a venue as champion. Swann interrupted, ambushed Francis with a baseball bat, and put him through a table with a crossbody from the ropes. Swann then smashed one of Francis’s vinyl records.

Injury Report

Dani Luna’s victims are all being medically evaluated.

All main event competitors have been cleared.

Santino Marella is mentally shaken but physically okay.

Mike Santana has a minor arm injury but is cleared for next week’s TNA World Title match.

Steve Maclin is undergoing further evaluation.

Next Week on TNA’s AMC Debut: