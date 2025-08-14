Backstage Details From Sting’s Retirement Match Revealed

AEW referee Rick Knox recently opened up about what made Sting’s final match at AEW Revolution 2024 such a special day — and it wasn’t just what happened inside the ring.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Knox revealed that the retirement bout provided a rare opportunity to spend quality time with “The Icon” before the event.

Knox said, “One of the things that stood out to me was getting to, like, hang out with Sting all day. Most of the time, even when I worked his matches, I didn’t really get to hang out with him… But that day, we all kind of hung out together.”

Knox shared that the backstage atmosphere was unforgettable, with Ric Flair, The Young Bucks, and Darby Allin joining in the pre-show gathering. “All of us, Flair too, and the Bucks, and Darby… we spent the afternoon together. It was something that I’ll never forget. It was kind of like a certain bonding moment.”

Inside the ring, the match delivered exactly what fans expected — chaos and high-risk moments. “I knew the spots were going to be insane… Darby going through the glass, all that other, oh my god, stuff. It lived up to everything… Is everybody okay? Yes. All right. And it’s a success.”

For Knox, being chosen as the official for such a historic moment is something he’ll always cherish. “That one always stands out to me… now it’s one of my all-time favorite matches. An honor to have been a part of.”

You can listen to the full conversation on the AEW Unrestricted podcast.