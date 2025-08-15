Matt Hardy Advises Karrion Kross On How To Keep His Momentum Post-WWE

The wrestling world has been buzzing over the news that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are no longer with WWE, sparking debate among fans over whether the situation is real or part of a storyline.

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has now shared his “professional take” on the matter, believing the departure to be legitimate.

Kross’ exit became one of the week’s biggest talking points, especially following his candid interview with Ariel Helwani where he discussed his contract negotiations.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy alongside co-host Jon Alba, Hardy praised Kross for his ability to stay in the headlines. “He’s very good at keeping his name in the headlines. I like Karrion Kross, Killer Kross…”

He continued, “He’s a guy who wants to push the boundaries of what is real and what is fiction. He’s good at mixing that up in pro wrestling, and I think he’s done a great job here because there were a lot of people convinced this was all a big work.”

Hardy said he believes Kross’ contract has truly expired, while acknowledging there could be “something bigger at play.” He also offered advice on how the free agent can maintain momentum. “If I was him, I’d get out there on the indies and start doing really unique stuff. Pop up wherever. Make it seem like anything is possible. That’s only going to get him more buzz — and WWE will be watching to see how long that buzz lasts.”

You can hear Hardy’s full comments below.