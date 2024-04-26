Backstage Update On Steph De Lander’s Status Following Her TNA Return

Steph De Lander recently made her return to TNA Wrestling and has been appearing on television on a regular basis since.

According to Fightful Select, De Lander is still technically a free agent despite being a regular on TNA programming. She hasn’t signed an official exclusive deal with any company as of this writing.

The report also noted that De Lander is expected to work the TNA Under Siege PPV and the promotion’s tapings in Albany, New York. After that, both sides will assess whether they want to continue working together. De Lander herself reportedly told Fightful that she is not against the idea of signing an exclusive contract with a company if the circumstances are right.

Since her release from the WWE back in 2022, De Lander has worked for TNA, MLW, ROH, and AEW.