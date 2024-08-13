Absent AEW Star Set To Return Soon

After being absent for more than a year, it appears like AEW will soon welcome back one of its stars.

After missing time with a back injury, Tay Melo took maternity leave in November after welcoming their first child with husband Sammy Guevara. They made the momentous announcement during last year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Melo recently announced on social media that she is training to return to the ring. Guevara made his comeback to television a few weeks ago on the Ring of Honor brand, where he worked as a babyface with Dustin Rhodes.

According to PWInsider.com, Melo was said to be returning shortly during AEW’s tapings last Saturday from Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Some in the promotion believe it may come as soon as Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite.

It’s unclear what AEW has planned for Melo when she returns.