Tony Khan Reveals Plans For More AEW International Events

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with Sports Business Journal about various topics, including his plans for further international expansion. He aims to bring AEW events to new territories after successfully holding shows in countries like Australia and Mexico in 2025.

Khan said, “This year, we’ve expanded into great new places with our first-ever event in Mexico and our first-ever event in Australia. I want to continue expanding into new territories and going back to these places that have been really successful, like Mexico and Australia. There’s a lot of momentum and positivity around the locker room.”