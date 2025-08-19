AEW Sparks Buzz With New “September To Remember” Trademark Filing

All Elite Wrestling has filed a new trademark for the phrase “September To Remember,” sparking speculation that the company could be planning a special themed event next month.

The filing, made on August 18, covers the following description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events.”

The name is a nod to ECW’s classic pay-per-view “November To Remember,” which was one of the promotion’s flagship shows throughout the 1990s. AEW President Tony Khan has often cited ECW as a major influence, and the company currently employs several ECW legends, including Taz and Jerry Lynn.

AEW’s next major pay-per-view, All Out, is scheduled for Saturday, September 20 in Toronto, Canada.

While nothing has been confirmed, it’s possible that “September To Remember” could be used as the branding for a special episode of Dynamite or Collision in the build-up to the event.