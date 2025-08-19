Possible Main Event Revealed For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

According to Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the Lights Out Steel Cage Match featuring Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Darby Allin against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and the Young Bucks is likely to be the main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

This aligns with previous Lights Out matches, which are typically designated to close the show.

Meltzer also mentioned that several participants in the match are dealing with injuries, with the exception of the Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, and Darby Allin.

He noted that this match is expected to resemble the Japanese version, known as a Dog Pound Steel Cage, which Ospreay participated in at the end of his run with the promotion.