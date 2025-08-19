Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

AEW will host its AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event this Sunday, August 24, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The latest betting odds have been released for three key matches: the AEW Unified Championship Match, the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, and the AEW World Championship Match.

Kazuchika Okada is favored to win and retain his AEW Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland. Meanwhile, “Timeless” Toni Storm is expected to defeat ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and successfully retain her title.

In the AEW World Championship Match, “Hangman” Adam Page is favored to defeat MJF and keep his championship.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW Unified Championship Match

Don Callis Family’s “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (c) -700 (1/7) vs. Swerve Strickland +400 (4/1)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) -300 (1/3) vs. ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena +200 (2/1)

AEW World Championship Match

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) -500 (1/5) vs. MJF +300 (3/1)